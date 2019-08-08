New sights, sounds, and entertainment for 2019 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES– Nothing compares to opening day of the Iowa State Fair and Local 5’s Sabrina Ahmed found out what new attractions fairgoers can expect this year.

“This year we’re emphasizing a lot of new and different entertainment, day time entertainment,” said Gary Slater the CEO of the Iowa State Fair. “We’re one less stage but mutton busting took that and it’s everyday. We think we have plenty of nighttime entertainment: we have three free stages and the grandstand every night. We needed to beef up our daytime entertainment so we have that. We have Sea Lion Splash, Kachunga the Alligator Wrestler.”

