New trial date set for Marvin Esquivel Lopez, suspect in Des Moines triple homicide

DES MOINES — The man accused of killing a mother and her two children will go to trial in 2020 following a Thursday court hearing.

31-year-old Marvin Esquivel Lopez is facing three charges of Murder in the First Degree, after police say he shot three people in a Des Moines home the night of July 16: 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, her 11-year-old daughter Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores, and her 5-year-old son Ever Jose Mejia-Flores.

Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez (left); Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores (right-top), Ever Jose Mejia-Flores (right-bottom)

Esquivel Lopez was known to immigration officials as Marvin Oswaldo Escobar Orellana, with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement noting he was a “twice-removed illegal alien” from Guatemala.

Court documents allege that Esquivel Lopez told police that Flores-Rodriguez killed the two children and that he had shot Flores-Rodriguez.

“…it appears that all three victims were shot twice in the head,” a police investigator concluded after attending the victims’ autopsies.

Attorneys in the case said Thursday at a pretrial conference that discovery is still ongoing, and a new trial date has been set for January 27, 2020. The trial had been originally scheduled for October.

Esquivel Lopez is being held at the Polk County Jail on a $3 million cash-only bond, and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.