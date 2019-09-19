New trial date set for woman accused in fatal hit-and-run crash

DES MOINES — The woman charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a deadly 4th of July accident will go to trial next year.

Police responded to the intersection of MLK Pkwy and Clark Ave around 2:50 a.m. on July 4 to find an SUV and a passenger car had collided within the intersection. Truong, the driver of the passenger car, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries but later died.

Alexandria Newton is accused of killing of Truong, with court documents stating police found an open can of Smirnoff in the console of her vehicle.

Newton’s trial has been set to begin on March 9, 2020.