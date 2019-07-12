New Water Works Pops Concert Series to enrich the community

DES MOINES– Sunday, The Des Moines Symphony will have their inaugural concert as part of the new Water Works Pops Concert Series with guest artist Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Starting this summer, the Symphony will offer a series of free outdoor concerts at the Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park.

“I think the area will probably have room for maybe 15,000 people,” said Maestro Joseph Giunta. “It’s the perfect size facility for Des Moines and this region has needed for a long time.”

The winner of the 2016 Best Featured Actress Tony Award for her role in Hamilton, Goldberry will take the stage Sunday, July 14th at 7 pm.

Guests can choose from a range of seating options and admission prices: free general admission, The Water Works Pops VIP Club, and a Patron Package. Young Professional VIP Club tickets are still available for $35 and VIP tickets are $45. For more information about the concert series or to purchase tickets head over to Des Moines Symphony’s Website.

A John Williams Spectacular will be the final concert in this series taking place Sunday, July 28th at 7:30 pm.