Newton Burger King badly damaged in fire

NEWTON — The Burger King in Newton is dealing with extensive damage after an early-morning fire Saturday.

Fire crews were called to the BK on First Ave. East around 6:15 Saturday morning. The fire was so bad that the roof collapsed, and the kitchen was also damaged.

Newton Fire Chief Jarrod Willik says the department has ways for local businesses to prepare for the worst.

“Anytime you have a business close in town, it’s a big deal,” Wellik said. “We try pretty hard to keep them safe, and we we have a pretty extensive fire safety program where we come out and inspect businesses. We hate to see this. We’d rather catth it before there is a fire.”

The Kellogg and Baxter Fire Departments assisted at the scene.