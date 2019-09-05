Newton police looking for burglary suspect

NEWTON –– Newton officers are looking for leads in finding a burglary suspect.

Police say Athena Duncan is wanted for several burglaries in the Newton area.

Jasper County Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Athena Duncan.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Duncan or information relating to any of the recent burglaries, contact the Newton Police Department at 641-792-1547.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Jasper County Crime Stoppers at this link here.