UPDATE: Missing Newton 6 year-old located safe

UPDATE: Police say Liam has been located safely.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Newton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 6 year-old boy.
The department posted a photo of 6 year-old Liam Roger on their Facebook page Saturday afternoon.
Police say Liam is 4 feet tall and weighs 85 pounds. He has sandy blonde hair.
Police say he was last seen wearing black shorts and a black shirt with an Adidas logo on it. He was also wearing sandals. It is believed he was riding a black mongoose bicycle with red rims.
Liam was last seen in the 900-block of N 4th Ave. E in Newton shortly before 2:00pm Saturday.
If you have any information on where Liam might be, contact the Newton Police Department at 641-792-1547.