UPDATE: Missing Newton 6 year-old located safe

UPDATE: Police say Liam has been located safely.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Newton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 6 year-old boy.

The department posted a photo of 6 year-old Liam Roger on their Facebook page Saturday afternoon.

Police say Liam is 4 feet tall and weighs 85 pounds. He has sandy blonde hair.

Police say he was last seen wearing black shorts and a black shirt with an Adidas logo on it. He was also wearing sandals. It is believed he was riding a black mongoose bicycle with red rims.

Liam was last seen in the 900-block of N 4th Ave. E in Newton shortly before 2:00pm Saturday.

If you have any information on where Liam might be, contact the Newton Police Department at 641-792-1547.