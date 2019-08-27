Newton Community School District cancels classes after major power outage

NEWTON — Several businesses and all schools were shut down in Newton on Tuesday morning because of a failed switch on an Alliant Energy transformer.

According to the city, it happened at the company’s Newton substation. Several areas in the community were without power on the east side of town, including school buildings, businesses, and homes. Alliant Energy crews were on scene working to restore power. The Newton Community School District canceled classes for the day because of the power outage.

Students were dropped off on their regular bus routes or parents came to the schools to pick them up.