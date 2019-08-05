Next Generation Summit prepares potential farmers for what lies ahead

VAN METER – Iowa’s farmers are getting older, and that means younger farmers are needed. However, starting a farm can be a daunting task.

Practical Farmers of Iowa hosted its second annual Next Generation Summit in Van Meter on Sunday. It’s a workshop to help prepare potential farmers for what lies ahead and to learn how to avoid any obstacles to starting a farm.

There is one large issue- access to farmland. 60 percent of Iowa farmland is owned by people who are 65 years and older. This workshop helps them better understand how land transfers work.

Practical Farmers of Iowa work year round to equip farmers with what they need to build resilient farms and communities. For more information, visit their website.