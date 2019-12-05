No arrests yet after truck stolen with child asleep inside

DES MOINES — A 7-year-old boy was asleep in his father’s truck was reunited safely with his family after the stolen vehicle was recovered by police.

It’s serving as a warning to make sure you never leave your children unattended, even if you’re only gone for a short time.

“Don’t take things that aren’t yours and don’t leave your kids in a vulnerable position where somebody could cause them harm,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

The black Dodge pickup truck was stolen from the 3700 block of E 14th Street in Des Moines around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday before being located around E 8th Street and Hull Avenue.

“My kid is 13, and most of the time she can’t stay in the car because of stuff like this,” said Janice Moser.

Police are hoping to obtain the suspect’s DNA using forensics, and are looking at nearby security cameras from businesses.