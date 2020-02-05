No charges will be pursued regarding allegations made by Univ. of Iowa’s marching band during CyHawk game

After a months-long investigation into allegations relating to the University of Iowa band’s conduct during the September 14, 2019 Iowa-Iowa State football game, the Iowa Board of Regents has announced that no charges will be pursued.

Regents President Mike Richards said that he met with University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld and Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen, along with Board of Regents leadership, each university’s legal counsel, and university Chiefs of Police to discuss the investigation.

“Following an investigation, it was determined there was not enough evidence available to substantiate the pursuit of any charges,” said Richards in a statement. “All three Regent university presidents have agreed to work together to review and improve game management policies for games on each of our campuses prior to the start of the fall 2020 semester. These efforts are already underway. Each of our schools has made a commitment to continue to make safety at our games a priority. We want to be able to provide a safe environment for everyone, and don’t want anyone to feel unsafe at any of our events. We applaud the efforts of all three schools to come together and implement protocols to meet that end.”

After the September rivalry game, University of Iowa marching band members said they had been mistreated at the game by Iowa State fans.