What you need to know about vaccines for students heading back to school

This week, thousands of Iowa students will be returning back to the classroom and that means they must have their required shots or a proper exemption.

If a student entering 7th or 12th grade comes to school without that required meningitis vaccine, the student will not be allowed to participate in school activities or be allowed inside the classroom unless a medical or religious exemption form has been filled out.

