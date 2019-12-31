No Sleep: a comedy experience

DES MOINES— Saturday, top stand-up comics from across the state will be under one roof for No Sleep, a stand-up comedy experience at Wooly’s.

This will be the third year of residency in Des Moines and is the largest single night of independent comedy in the state.

“We kind of set it up a little differently than the standard stand up show where it’s a lot of comedians very quickly, like around five to 10 minutes sets, rapid fire and then we have two headliners who are chose by the audience from the show before by vote, okay, so the audience gets to choose the headliners. And then they do a little bit longer sets at the end,” said AJ Simmons, the Founder & Creator of No Sleep.

No Sleep will take place Saturday, January 4th with doors opening at 7 p.m. and show kicking off at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance online now for $12 or at the door for $15.

