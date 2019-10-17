NOAA: Iowa likely to be ‘wetter than normal’ this winter

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center released its temperature and precipitation outlook for winter 2019-2020 on Thursday.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, warmer-than-average temperatures are forecast for much of the U.S. this winter. This temperature trend is most likely in the central and southern U.S. Although below-average temperatures are not favored according to this newly-released forecast, cold weather is, of course, anticipated and some areas could still experience a colder-than-average winter.

NOTE: As of the forecast, Iowa is not currently favored for either above-average temperatures or below-average temperatures this winter. This means that it is difficult to predict what temperature patterns will develop within our atmosphere’s overall flow in this part of the country.

The central and southern United States is more likely to experience warmer-than-average temperatures this winter.

Aside from temperatures, a wetter-than-average winter is most likely across the Northern Tier of the U.S. from December through February.

NOTE: This does include Iowa, which means we may have higher chances at seeing rain or winter precipitation during this time frame. It doesn’t necessarily mean it will all be snow!

The northern United States is more likely to experience a wetter-than-average winter, according to the Climate Prediction Center.

While the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) climate pattern often influences the winter, NOAA says neutral conditions are in place this year. That trend is expected to persist into the spring.

In the absence of El Nino or La Nina, long-term trends become a key predictor for the outlook, while other climate patterns, such as the Madden-Julian Oscillation and Arctic Oscillation (AO), will likely play a larger role in determining winter weather.

For example, the Arctic Oscillation influences the number of arctic air masses that intrude into the U.S., but its predictability is limited to a couple weeks.

“Without either El Nino or La Nina conditions, short-term climate patterns like the Arctic Oscillation will drive winter weather and could result in large swings in temperature and precipitation,” said Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

This past spring saw significant and historic flooding across the central U.S. that impacted nearly 17 million people. However, during the summer and early fall, drought rapidly developed across much of the southern U.S., with drought conditions now present across approximately 20% of the country.

NOAA’s seasonal outlooks provide the likelihood that temperatures and total precipitation amounts will be above-, near-, or below-average, and how drought conditions are favored to change. The outlook does not project seasonal snowfall accumulations as snow forecasts are generally not predictable more than a week in advance. Even during a warmer-than-average winter, periods of cold temperatures and snowfall are expected. It is still winter after all!

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center updates the three-month outlook each month. The next update will be available November 21, 2019.

Seasonal outlooks help communities prepare for what is likely to come in the months ahead and minimize weather’s impacts on lives and livelihoods. Empowering people with actionable forecasts and winter weather tips is key to NOAA’s effort to build a more Weather-Ready Nation.

