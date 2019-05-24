Nodaway River in Cass County floods some residents

CASS COUNTY – Some residents had to evacuate their homes on Friday morning because of severe localized flooding.

Local 5 spoke to the emergency management manager in Cass County around 7:20 a.m. He told Local 5 that it is pretty severe flooding in a very localized area — it’s lots of level B roads. Officials are expecting the flooding to recede fairly quickly. Some people did evacuate their homes.

Several locations in Story County experienced flash flooding on Friday morning as well. Locations had water over the road, including East Lincoln Way, Grand Avenue, and Airport Road. The Iowa Department of Transportation reported water over the road at HIghway 65 and 190th Street.