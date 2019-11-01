Non-credible threats made to Dowling Catholic High School; extra security added Friday

WEST DES MOINES — Administrators at Dowling Catholic High School said they’ve added extra security to their campus Friday over rumors of a safety concern.

Threats made, however, were found to be non-credible.

“School safety is a top priority at Dowling Catholic. Thursday evening, we were notified that rumors of a safety concern were circulating. Dowling Catholic’s School Resource Officer and the West Des Moines Police Department were immediately notified,” Dowling Catholic High School said in a statement to Local 5. “After a thorough investigation, the determination was made that there is no credible threat to Dowling Catholic students. Administration is committed to providing a secure and productive learning environment for our students. Out of an abundance of caution, extra layers have been added to our campus security.”