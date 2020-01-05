Non-profit sues Iowa State University on grounds of free speech infringement

AMES — Iowa State University is under legal fire, as accusations of infringement on students’ freedom of speech have brought on a lawsuit.

Speech First, a non-profit working to to fight restrictions on free speech at colleges and universities across the U.S., filed a lawsuit against Iowa State Thursday. The organization says Iowa State “has created an elaborate investigative and enforcement regime designed to chill speech concerning political and social issues of public concern.”

Speech First is asking the court to rule three policies Iowa State has as unconstitutional: a ban on chalking, a prohibition on student emails related to campaigns and elections, and a Campus Climate Reporting System.

Iowa State gave a statement to Local 5 on the lawsuit at hand, saying freedom of speech is an important aspect of the university’s character.

“As a public institution, Iowa State University fully embraces its role as a First Amendment campus and is deeply committed to constitutional protections of free expression,” a university spokesperson told Local 5.

“The protections afforded by the First Amendment and similar provisions in the Iowa Constitution are core values of the university and are foundational to the university’s mission to create, share, and apply knowledge to make Iowa and the world a better place. Constitutional free speech provisions are designed to establish and protect the “free marketplace of ideas” that is a fundamental characteristic of university life.”