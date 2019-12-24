NORAD is tracking Santa again for Christmas 2019

Where's Santa Claus? Here's how you can track his journey across the globe on Christmas Eve.

NORAD is back in action this year as a dependable resource for children and parents to track Santa Claus as he delivers Christmas presents to children across the globe.

And he’s got tough competition these days with all of the advances in the shipping industry, and the huge increase in online shopping.

NORAD is the United States’ and Canada’s bi-national organization charged with the mission of aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warningin the defense of North America. The agency also has another very important role during the holiday season. They track Santa Claus every December through their NORAD Tracks Santa program.

And you can watch right here!

This year, just like in previous years, you will be able to track Santa right alongside NORAD, with their online Santa tracker. It takes a lot of modern technology to complete this mission each year. NORAD says they use satellite systems, high-powered radar and special Santa Cameras to keep an eye on St. Nick as he works hard to get those presents out. Santa is having to compete with the likes of Amazon and other major retailers with fast delivery options.

The Santa Tracker launched at 6 a.m. ET on Christmas Eve. There will be operators on duty with info on Santa’s up-the-the-minute location if you call 1-877-HiNORAD.

NORAD’s Santa tracker website is available in multiple languages and has games, videos and information about Santa and NORAD, updated every year.