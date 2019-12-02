Northbound I-235 to westbound I-80/35 circle ramp to close overnight

DES MOINES — The circle ramp connecting I-235 northbound to westbound I-80/35 at the east mixmaster will be closed from 10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

During the closure, traffic will be re-directed around the work zone using I-80 East, the US 65 bypass interchange and I-80 West. The ramp will be closed to allow workers to fix a damaged guardrail.

During the work period, the DOT reminds drivers to follow the posted speed limits and other signage in the work area. The closure will happen for seven hours overnight, weather permitting.