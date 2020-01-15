Northern Iowa man with autism still missing

NEW HAMPTON — A search for a man with autism in a northern Iowa town is ongoing, according to police.

Officers said 22-year-old Austin Stone was last seen the morning of January 11.

There have been social media posts circulating showing Stone’s missing fliers being marked as “found,” but the New Hampton Police Chief tells Local 5 Stone is still missing.

Courtesy: The Stone family

If you have any information on Stone’s whereabouts, contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

