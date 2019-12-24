Woman accused of faking cancer to reap donations

NORTHWOOD — An Iowa woman is accused of faking cancer to collect donations.

43-year-old Jennifer Hope Mikesell of Northwood is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, theft, fraudulent practices and forgery. Her attorney didn’t immediately return a call Tuesday from The Associated Press.

Mikesell had said she was diagnosed with cancer and was receiving cancer treatments at Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester, Minnesota, according to the Worth County Sheriff’s Office.

Criminal complaints state that a search warrant served at Mayo Health Systems Medical Records revealed that Mikesell was never diagnosed nor treated for cancer there.

“Jennifer had received multiple gifts, monies, and a bedroom makeover,” one of the complaints reads.

Additionally, prosecutors allege that Mikesell supplied doctor’s notes to her employer from three different doctors, but one was not employed by the hospital she listed.

Mikesell is accused of forging that doctor’s signatures.