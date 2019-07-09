Norton couple shares story of resilience, hope on ‘Good Morning America’

NEW YORK CITY – Chris Norton and his wife Emily were on ‘Good Morning America’ on Tuesday to talk about their new book and the struggles they have undergone as a family.

Chris Norton grew up in central Iowa and was a football star, even playing in college. He got hurt while playing and is now in a wheelchair. The book the couple has written together is called “The Seven Longest Yards.” They told host Robin Roberts the meaning behind the book’s title.

“I set the goal that I’m going to walk Emily seven yards down the aisle of our wedding and it took seven years to do that,” said Norton. “But that walk down the aisle was probably the easiest part our journey. Just all the struggles and the ups and downs that we went through just to get to make that wedding happen. There was a time that I didn’t know if there was even going to be a wedding happening.”

Norton said that he hopes their book brings people strength and hope through any sort of challenge.