EF1 tornado confirmed in northern Iowa
UPDATE: Survey crews have assessed the tornado damage to the fairgrounds in Charles City as high-end EF-1, with max winds in the 100-110 mph range.
FLOYD COUNTY - At least one tornado was confirmed in Iowa Monday afternoon.
The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado north of Charles City in Floyd County. Much of that area was under a tornado warning until 2 p.m. Monday.
Pictures and video showed a funnel moving across Floyd County with damage to the Floyd County Ag Center and Floyd County Fairgrounds.
More Stories
-
UPDATE: A confirmed tornado is currently in
-
DES MOINES - A 4-year-old is recovering from a gunshot wound on…
-
It was a busy night of weather again, but this time the action was in…