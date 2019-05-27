EF1 tornado confirmed in northern Iowa Video

UPDATE: Survey crews have assessed the tornado damage to the fairgrounds in Charles City as high-end EF-1, with max winds in the 100-110 mph range.

FLOYD COUNTY - At least one tornado was confirmed in Iowa Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado north of Charles City in Floyd County. Much of that area was under a tornado warning until 2 p.m. Monday.

Pictures and video showed a funnel moving across Floyd County with damage to the Floyd County Ag Center and Floyd County Fairgrounds.