EF1 tornado confirmed in northern Iowa

Posted: May 27, 2019 03:00 PM CDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 05:42 PM CDT

UPDATE: Survey crews have assessed the tornado damage to the fairgrounds in Charles City as high-end EF-1, with max winds in the 100-110 mph range.

FLOYD COUNTY - At least one tornado was confirmed in Iowa Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado north of Charles City in Floyd County. Much of that area was under a tornado warning until 2 p.m. Monday.

Pictures and video showed a funnel moving across Floyd County with damage to the Floyd County Ag Center and Floyd County Fairgrounds.

