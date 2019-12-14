NY Times best selling author announced as headliner at DSM Book Festival

DES MOINES — The Des Moines Book Festival has announced the addition of a big name in the literary world to its list of authors visiting the event in 2020.

New York Times best selling author, Chuck Klosterman, was announced as the headlining author at the all-day festival that returns March 28, 2020.

Klosterman has written eight best-selling, nonfiction books including 2003’s, “Sex, Drugs, and Cocoa Puffs: A low Culture Manifesto,” and 2016’s, “But What if We’re Wrong? Thinking About the Present As If It Were the Past.”

Klosterman’s published commentary on American society began at the turn on the millennium, and he’s been praised by his contemporaries for his insight into the American cultural landscape.

His work has extended into the American sports landscape also, as he, working alongside sports media personality Bill Simmons, was a founding member of the sports and pop culture website, “Grantland.”

He also appeared in the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary “You Don’t Know Bo: The Legend of Bo Jackson.”

Klosterman joins previously announced headlining author Lara Prescott, author of New York Times best-seller “The Secrets We Keep.”

The DSM Book Festival, which was named the “Best New Event” by the International Festivals and Events Association, will also include book club style discussions led by featured commentators like Klosterman and Prescott.

The festival is produced by the Greater Des Moines Partnerhip, and will be free to all ages to attend.