Off-duty police officer assists in locating stolen vehicle

Two men arrested for the crime

Jasper County — While on-duty Thursday, a Newton police officer took a stolen vehicle report, but the car was not found.

While off-duty later that night, the officer was near Baxter, and saw it.

The officer immediately notified on-duty Jasper County authorities, and several area officers responded.

A Jasper County Deputy quickly located the vehicle, a pursuit began heading westbound on Highway F 36, and a short time later, the occupants abandoned the car and fled on foot.

Several departments responded to the call, and a perimeter was established.

A WENS (Wireless Emergency Notification System) alert was also sent to the local residents to be on the lookout for two male suspects.

The officers searched the area, and after less than three hours had passed since the initial call from the off-duty Newton police officer came in, Dion Innis, 27, and Ian Chessire, 35, both of Newton, were taken into custody.

Both were charged with theft in the second degree – possession of stolen property (motor vehicle), but the investigation continues, and additional charges are pending.

The Newton Police Department, Baxter Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol all responded to the call to assist the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office in the arrest.