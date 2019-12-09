Officer, individuals who fled from police identified in weekend officer-involved shooting

DES MOINES — Police have released additional details into a weekend officer-involved shooting that started as a vehicle chase.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Clive police began a pursuit that stretched into Des Moines on I-235 eastbound. The vehicle attempted to exit at 42nd Street, but crashed on the ramp, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Two occupants fled on foot, with the Clive Police Department patrol officer following and attempting to take a person into custody who was found to be armed.

“He refused commands to drop the weapon and resisted efforts to be taken into custody,” Des Moines police said in a statement. “During this, he was shot by the officer.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is working with the Clive Police Department on the criminal investigation of this incident.

The officer involved in the shooting has been identified as Officer Nicholas Hershel-Anderson with the Clive Police Department.

Officer Hershel-Anderson has served with the department since 2016.

26 year-old Meamen Jean Nyah of Des Moines has been identified as the man shot.

Nyah remains hospitalized.

According to police, Nyah is on Federal supervised release after serving 18 months in prison following a guilty plea on a charge of Unlawful User Of Controlled Substance Possessing Firearms.

Proceedings related to Nyah’s supervised release are pending.

Police say 27-year-old William Leanthony Marcell Carr was the second occupant of the vehicle, and had active arrest warrants related to an October 2019 domestic violence investigation.

Victims reported that Carr displayed a handgun and fired a gunshot in the presence of adults and children, and he was located following a K-9 track and arrested on those warrants.

A handgun recovered at the scene was determined to have been stolen during an October 2019 residential burglary in Des Moines, and a second handgun was recovered near the scene of the shooting.