Officers’ use of deadly force justified in Stuart shooting of armed suspect

ADAIR COUNTY — Two sheriff’s deputies and one police officer have been cleared in a use of deadly of force investigation after a suspect fired at the men during an October arrest.

Around 10:40 p.m. on October 17, three Guthrie County deputies and one Stuart police officer tried to serve an arrest warrant on outstanding felony charges for 52-year-old Randall Comly at an apartment in the 600 block of SW 7th Street.

Stuart police officer Tyler DeFrancisco observed a vehicle driven by Comly and called for assistance in serving the warrants from three Guthrie County sheriff’s deputies: Kent Gries, Steven Henry and James Mink.

Comly, now charged with attempted murder and recently indicted on federal gun and drug charges in the incident, hid in a closet when law enforcement attempted to arrest him.

When Deputy Gries located Comly in the bedroom closet, he called for Deputy Mink to retrieve his canine unit to assist. Comly refused to comply with law enforcement’s requests, and exited the closet to charge towards the officers with a .22 caliber handgun, according to Adair County Attorney Melissa Larson.

In a legal review letter sent to Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandwater, Larson notes that Comly fired multiple times at Deputy Gries and Officer DeFrancisco before the two returned fire.

“Deputy Henry, who was positioned outside near the bedroom window after taking [an additional suspect] into custody, fired his gun into the front bedroom after discerning that was where the gunfire had originated,” Larson writes.

Comly was shot once in the upper shoulder area, and both Deputy Henry and Deputy Mink were hit by bullets that exited the building.

Deputy Gries suffered powder burns to his eye and face after being “in close proximity” to Comly when he fired his gun.

The county attorney states that after a review of the scene, Deputy Gries and Officer DeFrancisco both “likely fired” 16 rounds and Deputy Henry fired six rounds.

“Having reviewed in detail the Iowa DCI case file, applicable statues and case law, and other materials provided by the Iowa County Attorney’s Association, I have concluded that the actions of [the officers] were reasonable,” Larson writes. “Each of these officers was justified in their use of deadly force during their encounter with Randall Comly.”

