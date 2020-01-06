Officials identify man who died after being found unresponsive in ditch

STORY COUNTY — The man who was found unresponsive in his vehicle in a ditch has been identified as 55-year-old Gregory Dean Patterson of McCallsburg.

In the early morning hours of January 3rd, the Story County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a car that was in the eastbound ditch of 650th Avenue near 210th Street. The caller identified the man as unresponsive.

Deputies performed CPR on Patterson when they arrived. Patterson was then transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The cause of death is unknown at this time. There were no apparent injuries as a result of the vehicle going into the ditch.