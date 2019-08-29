Oktoberfest returning to DSM for 16th year

DES MOINES — The famous Oktoberfest celebration is returning to downtown Sept. 27-28 from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. both days, rain or shine. The official Tapping of the Golden Keg ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. on Friday and feature a huge group toast (

Cemented in history as Des Moines’ original German-themed festival, the heavily anticipated event will take place for the 16th consecutive year outside of Hessen Haus—Des Moines’ only German restaurant and bier hall and will take over 4th Street south of Court Avenue and Market Street between 3rd and 4th Streets (the Festival Plaza of the Science Center of Iowa) with live music, authentic food, tented beer gardens, contests, ample seating and more.

“Time really does fly when you’re having fun, and we are thrilled to celebrate our 16th year right where we started, in the middle of beautiful Downtown Des Moines.” said Mindy Toyne, festival organizer and co-founder. “This festival truly has something for everyone and we look forward to hosting old friends and making new ones in the true tradition of Oktoberfest.”

This year’s festival features the largest lineup of German beers ever offered, as well as a diverse menu of seasonal and craft beers in the Craft Beer Village. Every bar will have signature cocktails and the Dr. McGillacuddy’s Schnappski that attendees have come to expect and love. The Lederhosen Lounge will once again feature the famous 2-liter glass boots of beer for groups to enjoy.

Attendees dressed in German attire will be eligible to win free beer tickets throughout the festival and participate in the bier maiden and stein holding (Masskrugstemmen) competitions.

Discounted weekend and day passes are available on tikly.co, as well as fee-free day passes from Metro area Hy-Vee customer service counters throughout the month of September. Tickets will also be available at the door for $10 per night. Entry into the festival includes Party Plaza access (including the Silent Disco and Acoustic Sidewalk Stage) entry into the Craft Beer Village, and a Commemorative Oktoberfest pint glass. “Festers” who keep their wristbands and bring their glass back on the second night will get entry for $5.

Oktoberfest allows guests under 21 until 8 p.m. each day; after 8:00 the festival is 21 and over.

For more information on the event, checkout www.oktoberfestdsm.com.