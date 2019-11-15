Omaha man accused of having sex with underage girl at Des Moines park

DES MOINES — Police say an Omaha man traveled all the way to Des Moines to have sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Rodrigo Adolpho Amaya, 21, and the girl were found having sex in the back of a car at Ewing Park around 1:28 a.m. Friday, according to police.

Police say Amaya jumped into the front seat to get away. The short pursuit ended near SE 35th Street and Evergreen Avenue when he struck a curb and popped a tire.

Detectives interviewed Amaya and arrested him shortly after.

Amaya is being held at the Polk County Jail on charges of third-degree sex abuse, eluding, harassment of public official or employee and trespassing.