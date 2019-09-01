One body found in rubble after apartment fire in Indianola

INDIANOLA — The Warren County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to confirm the identity of a body that was found in the rubble after an apartment fire in Indianola.

According to a press release, Indianola Fire and Police Departments were dispatched to a fire at 1005 W Third Avenue Apt. 68 around 6:37 a.m. Sunday.

Due to the heat and flames, officers were unable to go inside the residence. A body was found after the fire department extinguished the flames.

The press release says the State Fire Marshal, Indianola Fire Department and Indianola Police Department are investigating the cause and origin of the fire. They don’t suspect any foul play.

The apartment is rented by 64-year-old Linda Langenfeld, however it has not been confirmed if the body found is her.

Several agencies are assisting at the scene and with the investigation.