One dead after house fire in Nevada

One person was found dead inside a home while the fire department was working to put out a house fire in Story County.

According to officials, Nevada Public Safety Department responded to call to a structure fire just after 3 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of 10th Street.

The fire department arrived to a home fully engulfed in flames. While working to put out that fire, they one person deceased, as well as one deceased dog.

The identity of the person and the cause of the fire are both under investigation at this time.

Neighboring houses did have heat related damages but no other injuries have been reported.

