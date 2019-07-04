One dead in West Des Moines officer-involved shooting

WEST DES MOINES — One man is dead following an officer-involved in West Des Moines Wednesday night.

West Des Moines Police were dispatched to a home in the 1000 block of Woodland Park Drive for a domestic disturbance at 8:29 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene they were confronted by a man armed with a weapon. Moments later, shots were fired.

The suspect was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating this event. The involved West Des Moines officers will be placed on administrative leave pending the results of that investigation, per policy.

Authorities are not releasing the names of the suspect or the officers at this time.