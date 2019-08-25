One dead, one seriously injured after inexperienced motorcyclist loses control

CLARKE COUNTY – The Iowa State Patrol says one person is dead and another is seriously injured after an inexperienced motorcycle driver lost control on a curve in Clarke County.

The crash report says it happened on Highway 69 just north of Norman Street on Saturday around 5 p.m. The driver 56-year-old Betty Husted of Ankeny lost control while entering a curve.

They entered the east ditch and rolled. Husted and her passenger 63-year-old Raymond Douglas were thrown off the motorcycle.

Husted was airlifted to MercyOne in Des Moines. Douglas was flown by Lifeflight to Iowa Methodist and pronounced dead. The report also says that Husted does not have a license to drive a motorcycle and neither were wearing helmets.

Iowa State Patrol and Clarke County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.