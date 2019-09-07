One dead, two injured after vehicle collision on E University Avenue

PLEASANT HILL — The Iowa State Patrol is conducting an investigation into a two-vehicle accident that happened Saturday morning in Pleasant Hill.

According to a press release, responders got a call around 9:00 a.m. about an accident on E University Avenue near NE 70th Street. A semi-trailer truck and another unspecified vehicle were involved.

The driver of the semi-trailer truck was determined dead at the scene. The passenger of that vehicle and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to Methodist Hospital. Their names will not be released until immediate family is notified.

The area of the accident will be blocked until further notice.