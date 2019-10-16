One man arrested following early-morning police chase in Norwalk

One man has been arrested after he led police on an early-morning chase.

The driver has been identified as Des Moines resident, 43-year-old Donald Newton.

According to police, Romantix on Army Post Road reported a theft and provided police with a suspect vehicle description. Police spotted the vehicle at 3:50 a.m. near SW 9th and Hackley and signaled it to stop and the driver refused.

The pursuit began and continued into Norwalk where Newton was taken into custody.

He is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of eluding, driving while barred and possession of a controlled substance.

