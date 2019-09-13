One man injured following car vs. building accident in Des Moines

One man is in the hospital after his car crashed into a building early Friday morning.

According to a police, an officer observed a vehicle driving northbound on East 14th and Guthrie at a high rate of speed. Before the officer was able to catch up to initiate a stop, the vehicle crashed in the 3200 block of E 14th Street hitting the General Fire and Safety Building.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle and transported to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

