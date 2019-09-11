One man killed in overnight officer-involved shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON — One person has died after being shot by law enforcement early Wednesday morning.

According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Burlington police and the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded a call of shots fired at 12:50 a.m. in the 300 block of Gunnison Street. Witnesses described to police a white S-10 Chevrolet pickup truck with a topper as possibly being involved in the shooting.

A few minutes later, the vehicle was located and a traffic stop initiated near Angular and Summer St. DCI states the suspect left the vehicle and displayed a firearm.

Law enforcement chased the suspect and several shots were fired between the two.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the Great River Medical Center. No officers were injured.

The names of the Burlington officers—who have been placed on paid administrative leave pending investigation per department policy—and deputy have not been released at this time.