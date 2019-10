DES MOINES — Police are investigating an early morning stabbing.

According to police, a 50-year-old man was stabbed in the neck just before 4:00 a.m. It happened in the 1000 block of 21st Street in Des Moines.

Police say that the suspect has been identified but has not been arrested.

The names of the victim and suspect have not been released at this time.

