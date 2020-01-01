One simple tip for weight loss in 2020

WEST DES MOINES— If your New Year’s resolution includes shedding pounds in 2020, then nutritionist and founder of Life Well Lived, Kara Swanson, has one simple tip to help you lose weight: eating more fiber.

Swanson says there are seven ways fiber will help you lose weight:

Fiber keeps you regular Fiber adds bulk to your food without added calories Fiber is satiating Fiber prevents your body from absorbing calories Fiber blocks fat Fiber feed our gut flora Fibber triggers the ideal brake

For more information about the seven ways fiber will help you out, plus four practical ways to introduce more fiber into your diet, click here.