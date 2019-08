ADEL — One person was hurt following a grease fire Sunday night in Adel.

Crews were called to an apartment building in the 1400 block of Greene Street. Officials say the fire started in an elderly couples apartment and police were able to put out the fire.

The Adel Fire Department did call for assistance from the Waukee Fire Department because Adel does not have a ladder truck.

Officials say a victim was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.