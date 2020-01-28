One week away: What will sway undecided Iowans?

DES MOINES — At this time next Monday, Iowans will be arriving at their caucus locations to help the country decide who could be the next president.

Candidates are working hard to appeal to those caucusgoers.

Monday, five candidates are speaking to Iowans in 15 cities across the state in a last chance effort to raise awareness and get people committed.

But after doing their research and even meeting the candidates, some Iowans are still unsure who they want to caucus for.

Local 5 Chief Political Correspondent Rachel Droze spoke with two women Monday who told her they aren’t sure if they’ll know their choice walking into their caucuses this time next week.

“I feel very confused and I’ve never been that type. I’ve always decided very early,” Des Moines undecided voter Emily Shields said.

After her first choice, Julian Castro and her second choice, Cory Booker dropped out of the presidential race, Emily Shields is left candidateless one week from the Iowa Caucuses.

“There’s a lot of great people and it’s hard to pick among them,” Emily said.

While issues are important to Emily, the Des Moines resident said electability is also a high priority for her.

“Being able to heal our country and move on from, what I consider to be a pretty disastrous presidency, is very much top of mind and what’s difficult is that I feel like I don’t have a sense of what electable means to be able to make that decision,” Emily said.

Another Booker supporter left having to choose a new candidate is Urbandale resident Bridget Carberry Montgomery.

“It’s been a long ride, but it’s been a good one and I know that the party will come out with the right candidate, but I’m just not sure who that is yet,” Bridget said.

This isn’t the first time Bridget has been undecided.

“In 2016, I did walk into my caucus not knowing who I was going to caucus for but it felt different,” Bridget said.

Bridget said that’s because there were far fewer candidates.

“I don’t feel like I can go wrong this time necessarily, I just have a lot more anxiety about being undecided a week out from the caucus right now because I wasn’t anticipating being in this position,” Bridget said.

“I’m contemplating still aligning for Cory Booker during the first alignment and then realigning with another candidate when I see what the room looks like. Which is a little scary. I don’t know if that’s the best strategy, but it’s the one that I feel most comfortable with right now,” Bridget said.

A reminder if you need special accommodation to participate in the caucus, Monday is your last chance to register with either party.

They can provide you with anything you need to make your voice count from a sign language interpreter to accessible parking.