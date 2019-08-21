ONE YEAR AGO TODAY: Mollie Tibbetts’ body found in rural Iowa cornfield

BROOKLYN — One year ago today, the body of 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts was found in a cornfield near her hometown of Brooklyn.

The man who allegedly murdered Tibbetts, 25-year-old Cristhian Rivera, is expected to go to trial on November 12 in Woodbury County.

Tibbetts disappeared while jogging on July 18, 2018 and was found a month later.

Those who worked with Tibbetts at a day camp in Grinnell described her as “warm, bubbly” and “approachable.”

Tibbetts also loved the arts, with funds raised at a May event going towards The Brooklyn Opera House. Her family says they’ve felt the love and support from neighbors, family and friends.

“There are no words to express the gratitude I feel for this community,” Mollie’s mother, Laura Calderwood, said in May.

