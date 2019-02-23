ONLY ON 5: Cab driver sentenced to 17 years in prison for fatal 2017 crash Video

DES MOINES - A former cab driver who pleaded guilty to driving drunk during a fatal crash that killed a Kansas man and injured another was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

31-year-old Mohamed Diriye was sentenced Friday afternoon in front of a full courtroom including members of his family and the surviving victim. The ex-cab driver will serve 10 years for Reckless Driving Causing Death, five for Reckless Driving Causing Serious Injury, and two for Operating While Intoxicated (Second Offense).

Diriye must also pay $150,000 in restitution to estate of Shawn Koltiska, the man who died in the crash.

Diriye was originally charged with OWI Causing Death, Reckless Driving Causing Death, OWI Causing Serious Injury and OWI Second Offense following a deadly January 2017 crash on Des Moines' northeast side.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Diriye, a former United Taxi Cab driver, was traveling east on NE 58th Avenue the morning of January 19, 2017 when he came to a t-intersection at NE 22nd Street. Diriye did not stop and left the roadway, ramping over a railroad track and nose-diving into a deep ravine.

According to a criminal complaint, alcohol could be smelled on Diriye's breath while he was being treated in the hospital after the crash.

Two Kansas men were passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash—Koltiska died, while Joseph Foster later recovered from his injuries.

Diriye was twice ruled incompetent to stand trial—in June and September 2018.

Foster gave a victim impact statement to the court, noting the severe injuries he suffered as a result of the crash.

"I have back injuries, I have a hernia the size of a dinner plate on the left side of my abdomen," Foster said. "I have to wear a garment to keep the intestines from bulging out. Who knows how and if they can ever fix it. Which effects everything I do. Everything I do."

Members of Diriye's family, including his wife, gave statements that his past included PTSD from being a Somali refugee, and that they feared a harsh sentence would risk his immigration status.

Judge Jeffrey Ferrell ruled that a prison sentence was the best way to keep the public safe, especially considering a previous OWI offense on Diriye's record.

"Two people were impacted by this," Judge Farrell said. "The standard should be set that there should be an increased punishment when you don't learn the first time around."