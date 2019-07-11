Operation Safe Driver Week with the Iowa DOT

ANKENY — It’s no surprise that during the summer there is an increased number of drivers out on the road. So the Iowa Department of Transportation wants to emphasize sharing the road with all vehicles and showing safe driving behaviors.

Starting July 14, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance is promoting nationwide law enforcement to focus on safe speed for Operation Safe Driver Week. The Iowa DOT’s Motor Vehicle Enforcement officers, in coordination with the Iowa State Patrol, will be conducting several targeted enforcement projects around the state in a continued effort to reduce crashes and positively impact driver behavior, particularly in and around commercial vehicles such as semis.

To increase the effectiveness of Operation Safe Driver Week, targeted areas were selected by the Iowa State University Institute for Transportation’s “Heavy Truck Crash Tool.” This tool allows law enforcement and traffic safety staff to evaluate crashes involving trucks and identify trends and factors that contributed to these crashes.

Motor Vehicle Enforcement and Iowa State Patrol will be monitoring commercial vehicle drivers as well as how non commercial drivers behave around them. They will be focusing on speed, distracted driving and seat belt usage.

Dates and locations of the enforcement activities include:

Monday, July 15 – Winnebago, Hancock, and Sioux counties.

Winnebago, Hancock, and Sioux counties. Tuesday, July 16 – Interstate 80/35 urban loop in Des Moines, Iowa 141 near Granger, Grimes area and Dallas County.

– Interstate 80/35 urban loop in Des Moines, Iowa 141 near Granger, Grimes area and Dallas County. Tuesday, July 16 – Greenhill Road area / U.S. 218 in Waterloo.

– Greenhill Road area / U.S. 218 in Waterloo. Wednesday, July 17 – I-35 north and southbound Worth County.

I-35 north and southbound Worth County. Wednesday, July 17 – Mills and Fremont counties.

Mills and Fremont counties. Thursday, July 18 – Johnson County/Iowa City area

For more information on the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s Operation Safe Driver Week, check out their website here.