Orange City library leaders vote to keep LGBTQ books on the shelf Video

ORANGE CITY - The Orange City public library board met on Tuesday to discuss what steps need to be taken after a man is seen burning library books about the LGBTQ community.

The video was circulated all over the state and on Facebook over the weekend. Lawyers with the ACLU of Iowa brought it to many Iowans' attention. The board ultimately decided to continue to put the books on the shelves.

"It gives a chance for outside communities to have their voice be heard. If you grew up in the same community you only ever hear the same stories over and over again and you're never gonna learn about the world," said David Klennert, an Orange City resident.

Library leaders said that the books do not violate their content policy.