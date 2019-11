DES MOINES– This holiday season, you can help make sure children across the state have a gift with the help of Orchard Place.

There are many ways you can help including: “adopt” a child, sponsor a holiday party for kids at Orchard Place residential campus, adopt a house or Orchard Place Branch, donate money or gift cards, or donate a group outing.

For more information about donating, to donate or the service Orchard Place offers click here.