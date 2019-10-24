Oskaloosa man arrested in assault of infant

OSKALOOSA — One Oskaloosa man has been arrested following an investigation after an infant was brought to the hospital with multiple injuries.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, 35-year-old Richard Grylls was arrested without incident at his home in Oskaloosa.

Grylls has been charged with one count of Assault and one count Child Endangerment Causing Injury against an infant he was not related to.

The charges came of a result as an investigation conducted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Oskaloosa Police Department. The investigation began on October 16th after a 10-month old was brought to the Mahaska County Hospital with multiple injuries.

The infant is expected to make a full recovery.