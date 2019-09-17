‘Otterly’ adorable video shows little girl playing with an otter

DUBUQUE — Who wouldn’t want to watch a clip of an otter playing with a little girl at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium?

The River Museum received an unexpected opportunity last July to care for the otter. The animal was found in June of 2018 when he was two months old.

He was kept by an experienced, independent rehabber in Altoona until July. It was hoped that he could be released back to the wild, but it was decided that he would do best in a captive setting.

This little guy doesn’t have a name yet, but the River Museum is hoping to have one for him in a few months.