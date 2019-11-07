Ottumwa police looking for missing boy

10-year-old Deontae John Michael Renken went missing around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

OTTUMWA — Police are continuing to search for a missing Ottumwa boy.

10-year-old Deontae John Michael Renken went missing around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday after walking away from his residence, according to police.

He is described as a white male, 4’7″ with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red and blue shirt, a blue jean jacket, brown boots and a green and gray back pack.

Renken has been reported missing before and has been found hiding in the creek area in Wildwood Park and other locations in and around Ottumwa. Police say he will actively attempt to hide from searching officers.

Ottumwa police officers have also checked the areas and locations where he has been located in the past.

If anyone sees Renken, or has information on his location, they are asked to contact the Ottumwa Police Department at 641-683-0661 or their closest law enforcement agency.